ZEC calls for organisations to participate in voter education

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has invited organisations that want to participate in voter education ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections to accredit with the electoral management body.

Institutions that will conduct voter education will be required not to be biased towards any political party and will be subject to Zec’s scrutiny.

The country will hold harmonised elections between July 26 and August 26 in line with Constitutional provisions.

Political parties have started campaigning with President Mnangagwa expected to proclaim the election date soon.

In a public notice, Zec said it is mandated at law to supervise the exercise.

“The Commission is inviting Civic Society Organisations (CSOs), Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOS) and Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), including those that were authorised to conduct Voter Education before this date, to submit new applications for accreditation by the commission as voter educators,” reads the statement.

It said there is a need for collaboration between Zec and CSOS/PVOs/FBOs to strengthen the democratic process through raising awareness on the significance of electoral processes among Zimbabwean voters and increasing their participation in elections.

“Requirements for CSOs and PVOS are stipulated in section 40C of the Zimbabwe Electoral Act Chapter 2.13 which specifies that an organisation: Must consist wholly or mainly of citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe domiciled in Zimbabwe, or must be a lawfully constituted must, the majority of whose trustees are of citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe domiciled in Zimbabwe; and should be an association or trust, that must be registered as a private voluntary organisation in terms of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act [Chapter 17:05]: or registered in the Deeds Registry as a trust,” reads the statement.

Zec said the organisation must be mandated by its constitution or trust deed, as the case may be, to provide voter education; and must employ individuals who are citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe to conduct any voter education.

It said organisations that want to participate in the voter education exercise must also disclose their source of funding.

Zec said it may disqualify organisations that do not satisfy regulations.

It said voter education must be conducted in accordance with a course or programme of instruction furnished by the commission.

“The voter education materials to be used and the course or programme of instruction in accordance with which the voter education is conducted must be adequate, current, gender sensitive, correct and not misleading or biased in favour of any political party, and the voter education materials to be used and the course or programme of instruction in accordance with which the voter education is conducted must be furnished to the commission for its scrutiny,” reads the statement.

It said Zec will not charge a fee for the provision of voter education or voter education materials.

[email protected]