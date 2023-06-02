Zemura headed to Italy

The first Zimbabwean to join Italy's Serie A, Jordan Zemura signs long term deal as new Udinese player valid from July 1, from Bournemouth.

London — ZIMBABWEAN defender Jordan Zemura has posted a message of thanks to his English Premiership club AFC Bournemouth, as he prepares to make his move to Italy.

The leftback signed with Serie A side Udinese in April, following a difficult few months for the Zimbabwean in his last few days with the Cherries.

This was after it had emerged Udinese had completed a deal to sign the left-back on a free transfer, once his contract at Cherries expired this summer.

The parting of the ways was not particularly amicable, with the higher-ups at Cherries left in the dark about Zemura’s movements.

That consequently saw the 23-year-old go from regular starter to out of the squad entirely, his last appearance coming in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in early March.

The Zimbabwe international has taken to social media to share his thoughts, alongside a video reel of highlights from his time at the club.

On Instagram, Zemura posted: “Season officially over, first of all I wanted to say thank you to my family and friends for their support throughout it all, in a season that I will never forget playing in the biggest league in the world!

“Something that I will forever cherish and hold tight to me. Secondly, after all that has been said throughout the course of the last three months I wanted to make it known I am forever grateful to AFC Bournemouth for allowing me to showcase myself and trusting me!

“Thank you to the staff all across the club who showed me love and care. To the fans thank you for singing my name to the roof tops, and for the love from day one.

“Something so special and will never be forgotten, no matter what was said I came as a 19-year-old boy and I’ve grown with every step, for that I am forever thankful!

“Wish nothing but the best for the club and my teammates who have helped me since I first stepped into the dressing room.

“Once a cherry, always a cherry.

“Excited for the future to continue developing and working harder and achieving everything I set out to achieve in this game, with God’s grace and protection I will! #33”

Zemura, who joined the club from Charlton Athletic in 2019, leaves having scored three goals in 63 appearances for Cherries.

The 23-year old defender who now becomes the first Zimbabwean to play in the Italian top league.

Zemura apparently was being monitored by the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United, while others such as Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United were reportedly admirers.

But he chose Italy.

Udinese view him as a long-term replacement for 20-year-old Destiny Udogie, whose loan from Tottenham also expires this summer.

Left-back Zemura was born and raised in London, to Zimbabwean parents, playing his football for QPR and Charlton youth academies before moving to Bournemouth in 2019. — Bournemouth Echo/Sports Reporter.