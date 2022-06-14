Zifa consultative meeting aims to restructure game

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporters

FOOTBALL stakeholders have been urged to attend today’s public consultative meeting hosted by the Zifa Restructuring Committee at Milton Junior School in Bulawayo and contribute towards reformation of the country’s troubled football landscape.

The second restructuring committee’s public engagement forum in Bulawayo comes less than a month after a similar exercise in Harare.

Veteran administrator Vincent Pamire led the calls for “football people” to attend today’s meeting.

“I hope people with football interest and not selfish individuals will attend the meeting, whose agenda is clearly to make things right in our football. No doubt, our football is at its belly and there’s a need to get it back and this is an opportunity to do so.

“My plea to football people, who talk on social media, is to come forward, be involved in this historic process and if you can’t attend, write to the Zifa Restructuring Committee rather than shunning the engagements and only complain later,” said Pamire.

Fifa-trained administrator Sikhumbuzo Ndebele described today’s consultative meeting as an opportunity to change the game.

“It’s important to attend this meeting meant to hear suggestions on how best Zimbabwean football can move forward. This is different from other meetings we’ve seen in the past. People should understand that this is the beginning of a process of change, and whatever material they bring forward will be taken into consideration for formulation of policies to use in the near future,” Ndebele said.

Sibekiwe Ndlovu said: “As women in football, we should come in our numbers to make contributions because women’s football needs a voice. As women, we mustn’t limit our power and as such, let’s voice our concerns with the belief that our voices will be heard.”

The public consultative meetings are part of a process that will lead to the publication of a strategic report outlining a forward-looking plan for developing football in Zimbabwe.

The public has also been urged to email their submissions to [email protected] or drop their copies at the committee’s National Sports Stadium offices in Harare.

The committee has already held consultations with the Zifa secretariat, Premier Soccer League, Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches association (Zisca), Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz), Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League and the Mighty Warriors’ technical team, among others.

Harare lawyer Blessing Rugara leads the nine-member committee that includes former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) chief executive and International Federation World Rowing development manager Anna Mguni, international sports expert Tommy Sithole, banker Desmund Ali, lawyer Rudo Mugandani and former SRC Matabeleland Provincial Co-ordinator Brian Busani Moyo.

Doves Holdings general manager marketing Joel Gombera, former Caps United administrator Joyce Kapota, Caps United legend and former defender Charles Sibanda are also members of the committee. — @ZililoR