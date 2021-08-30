Zifa to introduce Futsal League

Harare Bureau

ZIFA is working on the modalities to establish a vibrant national Futsal League.

Futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors.

It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of who is a goalkeeper, and unlimited substitutions are allowed.

And following the graduation of five local coaches, including Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede, the association has revealed plans to start a national Futsal league.

The intensive six-weeks Futsal course was held under the auspices of Cosafa and was conducted by Brazilian instructors.

UK-based Zimbabwe coach Philip Zulu facilitated the training.

Mutekede confirmed the country will soon be launching a national Futsal League.

“We are working on putting up the structures right now and soon we will be launching a national Futsal League,” said Mutekede.

“We had five-a-side league in the past and we will advance that. Futsal League is the way to go and it has so many advantages. The game is played on a small space and it has shorter duration while the game itself is highly technical and physical.

“In countries like Spain and Brazil, they develop their 11-a-side footballers through Futsal and that is the reason why their philosophies are up there. They are highly technical thanks to this game and we cannot be back-benchers after getting the training.”

He said Zimbabwe stands a good chance of qualifying for the Futsal World Cup given Angola, who recently established Africa’s first professional Futsal league, are also doing well.

Besides Mutekede, Enock Mutuma, Shadreck Machehani and Frank Farakezi were also part of the course.

Renowned ball-juggler Desire Mbidzo as well as legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu were in that class which had the likes of former Leeds United FC Academy coach Lebohang Ramathlothlo as well.

Cosafa member states that include Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Malawi, lesotho, Botswana, Mauritius, Swaziland and Namibia all seconded members creating room for a potential Futsal Cosafa tournament.

Zulu said Futsal is the way to go.

“If you look at it, the English game is getting better in terms of offensive tactical and technical play, Futsal being the tool of developing young talents at early ages. Artistic and creative players such as Jadon Sancho are clear examples of how the game is always improving. This global trajectory is too good to miss, hence we had to take the opportunity to engage these Brazilian instructors who are well qualified and experienced to deliver this programme from the outset,” said Zulu.

“Our style of football should be indexed on creative offensive play. This is what we hope to build at this juncture. A Futsal strategic plan is long overdue and we hope this critical process will help enhance growth and competency. I am happy to hear that Zifa plans to establish a Futsal League. We will be facilitating more Futsal coaching courses in Zimbabwe so that we empower our own people. We would like to salute Cosafa who welcomed this initiative by Brazilians who were in consultation with Zimbabwean Futsal coaches based in the UK.”