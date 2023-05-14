Zim EU relations continue to improve

Leonard Ncube

RELATIONS between the European Union (EU) and Zimbabwe under the Second Republic continue to improve with the former lining up a number of activities where it will host Government officials as well as participating in national culture month activities this year.

The EU celebrated Europe Day last Friday in Harare and hosted Government

representatives, diplomatic corps, international organisations, civil society including implementing partners, private sector, political stakeholders, cultural sector and media community.

In a statement, the EU said it is committed to a constructive engagement based on shared values and interests.

“In this era of partnerships based on trust, the EU delegation in Zimbabwe works on a daily basis joining efforts with Zimbabweans for the country to succeed in its vision 2030,” said the EU.

In addition, for the first time this year, the EU delegation is delighted to join efforts with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) during the Culture Month.

The EU has therefore lined up activities in partnership with NACZ as part of commemoration of the culture week and culture month.

The national culture month launch will be held on 20 May in Binga at Chief Siansali’s homestead in Kariyangwe, as Government pursues President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind and implements the police of devolution and decentralisation.

“Throughout the month of May, the NACZ and the EU will host a number of activities across the 10 provinces of the country to celebrate the richness and power of cultural diversity.

“From an art exhibition in Chitungwiza, to a culinary exchange program in Matopos, or a story-telling day with schoolchildren, we will experience how culture and diversity unites us. Of particular attention will be the national launch we are scheduling to take place in Binga,” said the EU.

For the first time, last month the EU delegation exhibited at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, the country’s biggest annual trade expo as a bloc which amplifies the Second Republic’s re-engagement and engagement drive.

Unlike in the past when individual countries from the EU such as France, Germany and Italy, participated at the ZITF, this year it was the EU as a bloc that participated, a confirmation that the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive is bearing fruit.

