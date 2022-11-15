Zim Hip Hop Awards nominee T3rry Tempo readies EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER getting a maiden Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards nomination for Va va voom alongside Asaph and Lamas Ellz, Bulawayo’s golden boy, T3rry Tempo is applying the finishing touch to his upcoming EP.

The rapper said the EP titled, “In A Moment” and abbreviated as “IAM” is a project that describes who “I am”. He began working on the project early this year and it will drop in early 2023.

“My perspective about life is that everything happens in a moment and those moments put together, is what make up our lives. This EP sums up a few moments that made me the man I am today. The moments that inspired me to take the route that I took and became who I am today, ” he said.

T3rry Tempo promised off-the-top-drawer collaborations and hinted at some prominent names in the sector that include Holy Stacey, Travor Phillip, Holy Ten, Indigo Saint, Tehn Diamond, Lamas Ellz and Miss Zimbabwe first princess Stacey Selman.

In the past, the Been focused singer has partaken in philanthropic work and was also featured in Vusa Mkhaya’s Masiyephambili song which had over 15 artistes on it.

