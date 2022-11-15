Zim celebrates elderly people

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Prof Paul Mavima addresses the elderly during his ministry;s commemoration of the International Day for Older Persons at Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home on Friday, listening on the right is Mr Morres Mbewe a Director in the Bulawayo Ministry of State Affairs and Devolution and on the left is the Chief Director in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Clifford Matorera......

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT prioritises the advancement of the rights of older persons in society, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Paul Mavima, said this during a belated commemoration of the International Day for Older Persons last Friday at Ekuphumuleni Geriatric nursing home in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb.

The day is marked internationally on 1 October.

Running under the theme “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”, the international day for older persons recognises the presence of elderly people in society and celebrates them.

The ministry donated food and grocery hampers to the nursing home to help with the care of the elderly at the home.

Prof Mavima said the rights of the elderly are enshrined in the country’s constitution.

“The Government of Zimbabwe fully ascribes to the United Nations Principles for older persons which recognise that older persons have a right to independence, participation, to be cared for, self-fulfillment, and to live in dignity. It is for this reason that the Government is considering ratification of the African Union protocol on Human Rights and the Rights of older persons in the spirit of leaving no-one behind,” he said.

Prof Mavima said the Older Persons Board under the leadership of the ministry and in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working on a draft policy document that will help in the protection of the elderly people’s rights.

“It is envisaged that this policy will in turn help in the protection of old people against abuse, violence, and ill-treatment at all levels. It will also ensure that the social security of old people is taken more seriously as lack of income has led to the deterioration of their health and mental stability. It is through such initiatives that the lives of older persons will certainly drift towards self-independence, they will be able to participate in community development, their children will not feel burdened by caring for them and they will regain their dignity,” said Prof Mavima.

Older Persons Board chairman, Mr Prosper Ncube said most of the time, the nursing home is misconstrued to be an old people’s home yet it is not.

Mr Ncube said the home offers shelter to the elderly who would have fallen sick. The home takes them in as soon as they are discharged from hospitals and gives them care until they are seen fit to re-join their families and resume a normal life.

“Most of the residents stay with us for a period of three to six months after they are discharged. To prepare them for a smooth transition back into society, they undergo physiotherapy as well as occupational therapy in relation to individual needs,” he said.

Ekuphumuleni (which means a place of rest) is a home that admits elderly people aged 65 years and above.

