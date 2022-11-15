Matare in fitness race for Chibuku Super Cup final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH chief gunner Obriel Chirinda out of the Chibuku Super Cup final due to suspension, Bulawayo Chiefs are hoping that striker Farau Matare will shrug off an ankle knock in time for the Herentals match.

Chiefs and Herentals clash in their first ever Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Chirinda picked up a red card in the 1-0 quarterfinal win over Highlanders, missed the semi-finals clash against Black Rhinos with Matare leading the attack.

Chiefs and Herentals needed penalty shootouts to make their way into the final, with the former winning the first semi-final match 5-4 against Black Rhinos after the game had ended 0-0.

Matare had to be pulled off with a limp in the 53rd minute for Dela Arkoli in Chiefs’ 2-0 league match win against Yadah.

Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs’ stand-in coach said the club’s medical team is attending to Matare.

“Presently, all the players are raring to go with our concern being on Farau who is yet to fully recover from an ankle knock. As we plan for the final, we will have to factor that in and hope that he recovers to train with the rest of the squad because he is an equally important player to the squad,” said Sibanda.

Billy Veremu and Arkoli are some of the centre forwards at Chiefs’ disposal in the absence of Matare.

Chiefs resume training after their weekend league win against Yadah on Tuesday afternoon at Luveve stadium.

[email protected]