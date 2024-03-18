Zim hosts former liberation movements’ indaba in Vic-Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE 11th meeting for secretary generals and wings of the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa (FLMSA) has started in Victoria Falls amid calls to remain united against detractors and Western sponsored anti-Pan Africanist puppets.

The revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, is hosting the meeting that is being attended by the African National Congress of South Africa, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, Movement for Liberation of Angola (MPLA), South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Secretaries general, heads of wings and their delegations, as well as some Zanu-PF Politburo members are attending.

the conference, which started with a moment of silence in honour of the late Namibian President Heig Geingob who died recently.

The last conference was held in 2019 in Victoria Falls where resolutions were made on ideological impartation, establishment of a permanent secretariat of the liberation movements, continuing the anti-sanctions lobby, the need to subdue the scourge of Afrophobia and the outright fight against neo-imperialism.

In his welcome remarks, Zanu-PF secretary general and chairman of the FLMSA, Cde Obert Mpofu, said the former liberation movements should meet regularly to avoid giving opportunity to detractors to infiltrate them.

He, however, said it was important to note that since the last meeting in 2019, some remarkable progress had been achieved including completion of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania while works on the Museum of African Liberation have since commenced in Zimbabwe with the assistance of China.

The meeting is being held under the theme: “Unity, collaboration and defense of our liberation gains against neo-colonialism”.

“The events of the past few years have shown that there is an urgent need for us to meet on a more regular basis to share experiences. We should constantly meet and chat ways of ensuring that the gains of independence, which we all fought for are not lost,” said Dr Mpofu.

“Our meeting should also focus on sharing notes and experiences on how we can thwart the mechinations of our detractors,” he said.

