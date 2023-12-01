Zim man jailed two years for cigarettes smuggling in SA

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

A 48-year-old Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for smuggling cigarettes worth R416 070 into South Africa.

Max Chingachirere was arrested on September 22 by the police in Roedtan under Waterberg District after his vehicle was found loaded with illicit cigarettes.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the development on Friday.

He said the accused made numerous court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of R 300 000 or two years’ imprisonment for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Additionally, Chingachirere was fined R5 000, or six months’ imprisonment for violation of the Immigration Act.