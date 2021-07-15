Zim women’s rugby vice-captain says heat affected their game in Kampala

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s rugby vice-captain Chiwoniso Mabika says they failed to cope with the weather conditions in Kampala in their humiliating 41-0 defeat to Uganda.

The game was the first of two Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Test matches that Zimbabwe will play against Uganda at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Mabika said the high temperature in Kampala was their biggest opponent.

“Yesterday’s game was very tough for us because we struggled with the weather conditions. It was hot that we struggled to keep up with our opponents. We were under pressure trying to level up the scores and we ended up making mistakes in defence. We have another game coming up on Sunday and we will try and work on our mistakes,” said Mabika.

Uganda were playing their first competitive match since 2019, when they marked their return to the international women rugby scene in the Elgon Cup.

Zimbabwe enjoyed more possession in the opening minutes, with Uganda doing most of the defending, but in the end, Uganda would overrun the Zimbabweans.

Sunday’s result will determine who progresses to the next round of the competition, which serves as a World Cup qualifier. – @innoceentskizoe