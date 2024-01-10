Zim Youth uses podcasts to transform lives

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ZIMBABWEAN-born and South African based up and coming creative Veronica Ndlovu has launched a podcast named Tae Effects which seeks to transform lives across the globe.

Using the moniker Tash Mafela, the youth who hails from St Luke’s in Lupane launched Tae Effects in November where she is in partnership with media company Big Part of the Process.

Tash Mafela said Tae Effects is committed to transforming lives through the power of portraying the lives of the general populace across sectors.

“Our mission at Tae Effects is to provide a platform where individuals can freely express their thoughts and emotions, and be authentically themselves. We firmly believe in the importance of cultivating an inclusive space where every voice is heard and respected. By fostering an environment of open dialogue, we aim to create impactful content that resonates with our listeners.

“The core values that drive our operations at Tae Effects are inspiration, motivation, and empowerment. We recognise the immense potential of podcasts to inspire individuals to achieve their goals, motivate them to overcome challenges, and empower them to make lasting positive changes in their lives. Through our carefully curated content, we strive to uplift and empower our audience, helping them unlock their full potential” said Tash Mafela.

She said Tae Effects covers an array of topics to cater to a diverse audience base.

“From in-depth discussions on business and entrepreneurship to captivating conversations about the latest trends in entertainment, modelling, and lifestyle, our podcast seeks to captivate, enlighten, and entertain listeners from various backgrounds.

“We believe in the power of these topics to not only inform but also inspire individuals to pursue their passions and lead fulfilling lives,” said Tash Mafela.

