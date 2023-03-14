Zima unveils new organising team for 2023 edition

Peter Tanyanyiwa, Harare Bureau

Organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) have said they are working on restoring the credibility of the Zimbabwean awards system which has been under scrutiny.

In recent times, the public has been questioning awards given to some individuals and the criteria used.

To try and restore credibility to the awards in the country, Zima has assembled a new organising team for the forthcoming awards ceremony. Joining the team is renowned events specialist Marshall Shonhai as the Zima events representative and creative event planner Fungai “Kush” Zvirawa as the Zima experiences officer. Saimon Mambazo Phiri will continue with his role as the lead of the event’s production.

This was revealed on Friday at a press briefing in Harare where organisers shared the 2023 awards roadmap and partnerships.

The awards are set to be held under the theme: “Re-Imagining The Industry” with the ceremony set to be held on June 3 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The awards CEO, Reason “Rizzla” Sibanda said the new team boasts of a wide range of experience in the industry, both locally and internationally.

Despite the known challenges that Zimbabwe is facing, Rizzla said it is time to celebrate with the rest of the world and put the local sound in the forefront.

“As we embrace the best forms of entertainment via digital media, we are in dire danger of ignoring our own heritage.

“We now need to re-imagine the best of both worlds and draw on the rich heritage, wisdom and experience that is so closely bound to the very industry we hope to transform.

“ZIMA23 will help us acknowledge the advantages of drawing our rich music heritage into the ongoing re-imagining process. At the very least, our musical heritage needs to be tapped into now. It is time!”

Zvirawa said the carefully selected team is set to add value and colour to the awards system in the country.

“We’re bringing colour to the awards system in Zimbabwe and this is a team which was carefully chosen. The new team and I are joining Zima to re-imagine the music industry. We need to re-imagine our rich heritage. We’re so excited to add value and colour to the Zimbabwean music industry and are encouraging cultural diversity.

“We’re hoping to brighten up the music industry. With the new board coming through, we hope it can be sustainable as we monetise the music industry,” Zvirawa said.

Shonhai said many were losing faith in local awards so they were roped in to restore credibility.

“There are artistes who have said they no longer want to participate in awards anymore, so we have already started engaging artistes so that they air out their grievances,” Shonhai said.

“With the new team at Zima, I can assure music lovers and artistes that they can restore their trust in local awards, not just the Zima, but across the board, as we are working hard to address their grievances.”

Zima is set to celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of Zimbabwean musicians, artistes, and industry professionals who have shown exceptional talent in their respective fields in the year 2022.

For this year’s edition, there will be 25 categories and submissions will come for 24 of them, with one being a special award — The Lifetime Achievement Award — which will not require any submissions.

Veteran artist, poet Albert Nyathi commended the sponsors who are partnering Zima and encouraged other corporates to be forthcoming.