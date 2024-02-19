Zimbabwe and Belarus sign Memoranda of Understanding to ease transport challenges

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga witnessing the signing of an MOU between the City of Mutare and Minsk City Fire Department Belarus

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

VICE President Constantino witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) at the 3rd Zimbabwe-Belarus Business Forum held at HICC in Harare on Monday.

The first MOU was between AVM Africa and the Minsk Auto Mobile Plant of Belarus, while the second MOU was between the City of Mutare and the Minsk City Fire Department of Belarus.

The event was run under the theme “Building Stronger Partnerships: Harnessing a Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said the signing of the MOU between AVM Africa and Minsk Auto Mobile Plant of Belarus aims to ease transport challenges through the supply of buses fit for both rural and urban use.

While the signing of the MOU between the City of Mutare and the Minsk City Fire Department of Belarus is for the supply of firefighting trucks and equipment.

The forum preceded the first Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.