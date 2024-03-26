Zimbabwe and Brazil hold inaugural political consultations to strengthen bilateral relations

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

The Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr. Michael Chigiji, and Brazil’s Secretary for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of External Relations, Ambassador Carlos Duarte, jointly led the 1st Round of political consultations between Zimbabwe and Brazil in Harare on Tuesday. The meeting aimed to foster stronger bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, the political consultations provided a platform for both countries to exchange briefings, share perspectives, establish common positions on matters of mutual interest, and identify new priority areas for collaboration.

The discussions between the delegations from Zimbabwe and Brazil sought to deepen diplomatic ties and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in various sectors. The political consultations serve as a crucial step in strengthening the relationship between the two nations and promoting mutual understanding.

The engagement highlights the commitment of Zimbabwe and Brazil to foster closer bilateral relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.