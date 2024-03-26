Nkosilathi Ndebele’s ‘Psalms of My Soul’ defies disability

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

NKOSILATHI Ndebele, despite his disability, has successfully authored a book titled “Psalms of My Soul.” He presented his work at the World Down Syndrome Day event in Bulawayo, organised by the Zimbabwe Down Syndrome Association.

Although Nkosilathi, who lives in Thorngroove, Bulawayo, has Cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, he is able to read and write.

His disability has not diminished his sense of humour or his sense of belonging. Nkosilathi is known for his intelligence and accuracy, even when his spoken responses are limited. In interviews and online chats, he communicates effectively.

“Psalms of My Soul” challenges the negative stereotypes often associated with disability, offering a new perspective as described by Nkosilathi himself.

“My book is all about encouraging people who are disabled not to look down upon their selves,” said Nkosilathi.

Nkosilathi is continuing his writing journey and is currently working on a new book, which is yet to be titled, with plans to release it in August. He acknowledges the challenges he faces, stressing his need for assistance with tasks he understands but is unable to perform himself due to his paralysis.

“For me being disabled means I need assistance to write because I can’t write on my own and the fact that I am not working complicates my life as I can’t get items I need for my day to day life. The major challenge we face as disabled people is discrimination in the society and this makes me feel less of a human.

“What then revives my sense of belonging and being worthy is that when I looked at myself I see no difference with able bodied people. Even my family has never treated me different,” adds Nkosilathi.