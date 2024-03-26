Zimbabwe commemorates World Water Day

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THIS year’s World Water Day commemorations were held in Mt Darwin, under the leadership of Chief Kandeya.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day held on 22 March that highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the event was running under the theme “Leveraging water for peace,” at Zunde Nutrition garden.

“Zunde nutrition garden has 60 beneficiaries and was established in 2023. A variety of vegetables and fish are under irrigation,” reads the statement.