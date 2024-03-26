Women kidnap, assault neighbour for “having an affair with one of the accused persons’ husband”

POLICE have arrested two women who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a 25-year-old woman from Cowdray Park after accusing her of having an affair with one of the accused persons’ husband.

In a statement, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said, “On 24 March 2024 at around 5 pm, the complainant was seated in front of the gate at her place of residence when she was approached by Samantha Ndlovu (24) and Sisasenkosi Mavundla (34) accusing her of having an affair with Ndlovu’s husband.

Ndlovu and Mavundla dragged the complainant to Ndlovu’s place of residence where they locked her inside the house and took turns to assault the complainant all over the body with logs and an iron bar.

At around 9 pm, Ndlovu phoned Linda Sibanda (21) and informed her about the matter. She arrived and tied the complainant’s hands and legs with twine. She then assaulted the complainant several times all over the body with a log.

“Police received an anonymous call to the effect that there was a kidnapping going on at Samantha Ndlovu’s place of residence and proceeded there. The complainant was found still being detained at the aforementioned house. She had bruises on her face, and arms and was taken to ZRP Cowdray Park Station where a report was made, said Inspector Ncube.

Ndlovu and Mavundla were arrested at the scene and two logs and an iron bar that they used to assault the complainant were recovered at the scene.

Inspector Ncube said, “The complainant was referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical treatment where she was treated and discharged and her condition is stable.”