Zimbabwe increases avocado production capacity

THE Zimbabwe Avocado Growers Association expects a steady increase in the production of avocados in the country following the establishment of new plantations, which are expected to boost exports by about 10 000 tons by 2025.

This comes at a time when the 2022 avocado export season exceeded production estimates with 5 180 tons of first-grade fruits and 3 000 tons of second-grade fruits being sold.

“Zimbabwe can expect the upward trend in avocado production in the midterm, with 400 hectares of newly established plantation coming up soon, and a conservation yield of 12 tons per hectare, an additional 1 800 tons can be expected bringing up a total of nearly 10 000tons of fruit exported by 2025,” said the association in the latest update.

The Horticulture Development Council said the average pack-out/recovery percentage for 2022 was 60-70 percent.

It, however, said there was an unexpectedly large influx of Peruvian fruit into the European Union, and producers were forced to slow down picking hoping for better pricing later in the season.