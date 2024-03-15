Zimbabwe Media Commission to hold media accreditation outreach in Gwanda, Kadoma and Kwekwe

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission has announced its upcoming Accreditation Outreach Programme for Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru and Gwanda next week.

In a statement, the ZMC said called upon all media practitioners in the respective areas to take advantage of the outreach programme and get accredited.

“Programme Details: Tuesday 19 March 2024: Kadoma, Wednesday 20 March 2024: Kwekwe – Thursday 21 March 2024: Gweru – Saturday 23 March 2024: Gwanda Venues and time will be confirmed in due course. Stay updated on our social media platforms for announcements,” read the statement.

The ZMC said the accreditation office in Harare will be temporarily closed from Monday 18 March to Friday 22 March 2024.

Dates for accreditation in other regions will be announced in due course.