Zimbabwe National Karate Federation to host Japanese Ambassador Karate tournry

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) will host the Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Tournament at the City Sports Centre in Harare on November 27.

This will be the second national competition the association will oversee this month following the Kurai Open Championships held in Chitungwiza.

ZNKF president Joe Rugwete said he was grateful to the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe for making the competition a possibility.

“As the Zimbabwe karate family affiliated to the World Karate Federation, we are delighted to partner with the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe to host the 2021 Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Tournament. We feel heavily indebted to the Japanese Ambassador for making this tournament a reality. It’s an event that gives an opportunity to hundreds of karatekas from all provinces in Zimbabwe the platform to showcase their talent,” said Rugwete. – @innoceentskizoe