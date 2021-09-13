Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo excited by Premier Netball League launch

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo chairperson Joseph Nkomazana says they’re excited about the launch of the Premier Netball League (PNL) and were preparing a pre-launch tournament to be held at White City Stadium on September 25.

The 18-team PNL, which runs under the theme ‘Promoting the Girl Child Through Sport’, was launched in Harare last week.

Nkomazana said: “We are ready in terms of welcoming all teams from different parts of the country. As Zina Bulawayo, we will do our best for the tournament to be successful, although most of the preparations and organising is being done by PNL here. We will facilitate everything.”

He said Bulawayo will have two teams in the competition and the selection processes had begun.

“We are busy doing the selection of both teams and have invited players for training at Raylton. We were there on Saturday and l was impressed with what l saw from those in attendance,” said Nkomazana.