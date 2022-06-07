Zimbabwe on high alert for monkey pox

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is on high alert following the outbreak monkeypox in 19 endemic and non-endemic countries within and outside Africa.

As of May 29, 2022, a total of 257 laboratory confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases had been reported.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease endemic to Central and West Africa. However, in Zimbabwe it’s not endemic. It spreads through close contact with people, animals or material infected with the virus.

Symptoms of the disease include rash, fever, headache, muscle ache, swelling and back pain. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox albeit milder.

While Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, preliminary data from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays indicate that the monkeypox virus strains detected in Europe and other non-endemic areas belong to the West African clade.

According to WHO, there have been no deaths associated with the current monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries, however, cases and deaths continue to be reported from endemic countries.

Monkeypox endemic countries are: Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone. Benin and South Sudan have documented importations in the past.

Countries currently reporting cases of the West African clade are Cameroon and Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said there was no need to panic as there are currently no cases in Zimbabwe.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to reassure the public that currently no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, but it is monitoring the evolving situation of the outbreak in other countries with keen interest. The ministry has also placed its structures on high alert,” read the statement.

“Anyone who suspects that they have similar symptoms as that of monkeypox should report to the nearest health facility as soon as possible or call our toll-free line 2019 for assistance.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, prevention and control measures include avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead from unknown causes), practising good hand hygiene such as washing of hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding contact with any material such as bedding and clothing that been in contact with a sick animal or person suspected to have an infection.

Other preventive measures include isolating suspected infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection and using personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for suspected patients.

@mashnets