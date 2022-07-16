Zimbabwe qualify for ICC T20 World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda and Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporters

Zimbabwe 199/5 20 overs (Madhevere 42, Ervine 38, Chakabva 30, Bau 2/32) beat Papua New Guinea 172/8 20 overs (Ura 66, Muzarabani 2/24, Williams 1/9, Madhevere 1/12) by 27 runs

AFTER six years in the wilderness, Zimbabwe put on a brilliant display to beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 27 runs in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B semi-final at Queens Sports Club yesterday to qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Zimbabwe last took part in a major International Cricket Council event in 2016 when they took part in the Men’s T20 World Cup in India where they were eliminated in the first-round.

The host nation clash with Netherlands in the final of the qualifier at Queens Sports Club tomorrow, with the two teams already guaranteed places in Australia.

Netherlands thrashed United States of America by seven wickets in the other semi-final at Bulawayo Athletic Club. It certainly promises to be an exciting encounter between Zimbabwe and Netherlands since it pits the only two teams yet to taste defeat in the tournament.

Cricket fans who thronged Queens Sports Club, sang and danced in support of the Chevrons throughout the match.

Captain Craig Ervine saluted the fans at the end of the match when the lads went on a victory lap together with Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo was also there to witness Zimbabwe’s triumph and posed for photos with the victorious team before she presented the Player of the Match accolade to PNG’s Tony Ura.

There are indications that the Youth, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, who attended last Sunday’s official opening by President Mnangagwa, will be present for tomorrow’s final to present the qualifier trophy to the winners.

Supporters are expected to turn out in their thousands for tomorrow’s final to back the home team.

With Bulawayo football crowd pullers Highlanders playing their league match in Gweru today, the Chevrons are guaranteed a bumper crowd, which should include the Bosso players and officials.

The win over Papua New Guinea yesterday banished the ghost of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 where all the team needed was to beat the United Arab Emirates at Harare Sports Club to qualify.

They, however, lost by three runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to miss the 2019 ICC Men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup in England, the first time that Zimbabwe had not appeared at the global event since 1983.

Wessley Madhevere, back in the team after being overlooked for the win over USA on Thursday, top scored for Zimbabwe with 42 runs off 29 deliveries to take Zimbabwe to 199/5 in 20 overs after skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first.

Ervine had the second highest contribution of 38, while his opening partner Regis Chakabva made 30.

Ura top scored for PNG with a 35-ball 66, but his efforts came to naught.

PNG will now take on USA in the third-place play-off at Queens Sports Club tomorrow.

In another match played at Queens Sports Club, Uganda beat Jersey by five runs in the play-off semi-final to qualify for the fifth-place play-off against Hong Kong tomorrow.

In the other semi-final at Bulawayo Athletic Club, all-rounder Bastiaan de Leed blasted a career best score of 91 runs not out to help Netherlands cruise to a seven-wicket win over USA.

Netherlands dismissed USA for 138 in 19.4 overs runs and then successfully chased the target with six balls to spare.

De Leede’s 91 included three sixes and nine fours. He also took two wickets for 23 runs in three overs.

Netherlands’ wicketkeeper-captain Scott Edwards, who scored 26 not out, was relieved that his side had qualified for the T20 World Cup.

“Such tournaments are tricky when it’s two teams qualifying. I’m relieved and couldn’t be happier for the team. It’s an awesome tournament so far and we are looking forward to playing Zimbabwe on Sunday,” said Edwards.

He said they have set their sights on finishing the tournament with a 100 percent record by beating Zimbabwe.

Edwards said Zimbabwe is a strong side, but they were up to the challenge.

USA captain Monank Patel said they were disappointed with the loss, but will take some positives from the tournament.

“When you play these knockout competitions, you should up your game. You cannot give away the game between the seventh and 14th overs,” said Patel.

He said the Netherlands played very good cricket and deserved to be in the final.