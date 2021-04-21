Zimbabwe Rugby Union resumption roadmap on course

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) vice-president (southern region) Martin Shone says their roadmap to the resumption of the game is progressing according to plan.

The union conducted match officiating Level 1 and coaching course Level 1 in Bulawayo, Hwange and Victoria Falls at the weekend.

Ruben Kumpasa and Simba Dangah conducted the courses.

“These courses enable school teachers and all beginners to have an appreciation of the laws of the game. Victoria Falls had more than 50 participants, which is an impressive number. In Bulawayo, four ladies out of the 13 participants attended the World Rugby Level 1 match officiating and coaching courses held at Hartsfield. As ZRU, we are pleased that our plans are progressing as planned,” said Shone.

He said the union’s medical committee is working on meeting set protocol requirements at which point rugby activities will resume in the country.

The union has also put in place plans to hold a schools’ tournament and a series of courses as soon as the World Health Organisation and Sports and Recreation Commission-prescribed Covid-19 protocols have been met.

The schools’ tournament will be run more like the Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival and will be played in Bulawayo.

The Dairibord Zimbabwe Rugby Festival is the biggest schools’ rugby festival in Zimbabwe.

The festival had grown to become one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the world, attracting participants from the Southern African region and beyond.

The festival has identified and nurtured talent and produced stars such as Tendai Mtawarira, who went on to win the Rugby World Cup with South Africa. – @innocentskizoe