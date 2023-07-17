Zimbabwe School of Mines to host fundraising half marathon

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) is set to host a fundraising half-marathon event on Saturday 29 July.

The main aim of the event is to raise funds for drilling and equipping at least four boreholes at an estimated cost of above US$25 000. Registration for the marathon opens and closes on Friday.

Entry fees for the event are pegged at US$5 for the 5-kilometre walk race, US$10 for the 10-kilometre race and the main race (half marathon), which is 21 kilometres, is pegged at US$15. The marathon will also provide great entertainment in the form of music, braai, games, and lots of prizes

A total of six categories will be competed in, and they are junior men and women (19 years and below), senior men and women (20-39 years), veterans’ men and women (40-49 years), masters and mistresses (50-59 years), grandmasters and grand mistresses (over 60 years) and the wheelchairs men and women categories.

The marathon will start at 7 am.

– @brandon_malvin