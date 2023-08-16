Zimbabwe to play England in Test Cricket

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER a hiatus of over two decades, a bilateral series between Zimbabwe and England has been confirmed with a match scheduled to take place between the two nations in 2025.

Both Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that a four-day momentous Test match will take place between May 28-31 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

This historic tour follows discussions between ZC and the ECB to forge closer relations.

The fact that England and Zimbabwe haven’t faced each other in a bilateral series since 2004 only adds to the excitement ahead of the historic Test.

In fact, the 20-year gap between their encounters stands as the longest period without a bilateral series between any two full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

A statement from ZC, managing director Givemore Makoni expressed gratitude to ECB for the commitment they have shown in mending cricket ties and are already looking forward to the tour.

Makoni said that playing against a quality side like England will be a good thing for the Zimbabwean players.

“We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades after we agreed to play a Test match in May 2025.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

“The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory. This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play,” said Makoni.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer (ECB) Richard Gould said the announcement of the tour is a step in the right direction in developing relations between the two boards. England are coming from an exhilarating Ashes series against Australia which they drew 2-2 and Gould said it was evidence that the game’s longest format is still great and are looking forward to helping it grow further.

“We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a men’s Test match for the first time in two decades. Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and has produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

“We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England men’s team is a step in that ambition.

“This summer’s Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket’s schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can,” said Gould.

Over the past year, the game in Zimbabwe has been on an upward trajectory and has seen the Chevrons tour Australia and also hosted India for white-balls matches and the upcoming England tour will be of huge significance. — @brandon_malvin