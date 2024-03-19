Zimbabwe woman appointed to Caledonia board

Senior Business Writer

VICTORIA Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed mining entity, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has appointed a Zimbabwean national based in South Africa, Ms Tariro Gadzikwa to its Board of Directors, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ms Gadzikwa, a seasoned chartered accountant’s appointment is with effect from March 15, 2024.

In a statement, Mr John Kelly, chairman of the board said her skills set will be of great value to the Board.

“I am delighted to welcome Tariro to Caledonia’s board. She has significant board experience and particular expertise in audit, risk management, corporate finance and finance strategy development.

“Her skills will be of great value to the Board. As a Zimbabwean national based in Johannesburg, Tariro will add further depth to the Board’s considerable experience in Southern Africa. I look forward to working with her.”

Ms Gadzikwa is a chartered accountant and the founder and chief executive officer of MWJ Consulting Proprietary Limited, an advisory firm specialising in financial reporting and due diligence for listed and private equity clients within the mining, oil and gas and energy sectors.

Prior to founding MWJ, she was Group Chief Financial Officer of Efora Energy Ltd (“Efora”, formerly SacOil Holdings), at which she held various executive roles in the finance team over eight years.

She started her career at PwC in Zimbabwe and subsequently worked in the Johannesburg, Baltimore and London offices, where she provided audit and financial advisory services including financial due diligence and strategy development to medium and large corporates in Zimbabwe, South Africa, the US and UK.

She has held several board positions, including most recently at Efora and several of its subsidiaries in South Africa, Seychelles, Nigeria and Botswana, and serves on the board of Structured Risk Solutions, where she chairs the Nominations Committee. She graduated from Rhodes University, South Africa with a B.Com in accounting in 2001.

Meanwhile, Mr Kelly said Mr Steve Curtis who retired as chief executive officer of the company in June 2022 and remained on the board as a director in a non-executive capacity since then, has decided to step down from the board.

“It also announces that Steve Curtis, who retired as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in June 2022 and remained on the Board as a Director in a non-executive capacity since then, has decided to step down from the Board and as such will not be seeking re-appointment as a Director at the next annual general meeting.

“He will therefore leave the Board with effect from the next annual general meeting of the Company.”