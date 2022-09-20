Zimbabwean female footballer appeals for Fifa World Cup assistance

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD women’s football player and administrator attached at Black Mambas FC Praise Nyasha Smythe is racing against time to raise funds to enable her to participate as a volunteer at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Smythe has up to the end of Tuesday, September 20 to raise US$1 286 so that she can purchase a flight ticket and complete her registration with Fifa before the deadline.

The Zimbabwean is part of the 20 000 volunteers selected from a pool of 500 000 applicants, the biggest number to have applied in the history of the Fifa World Cup.

A physical education teacher, Smythe sent an urgent SOS and is hopeful that Zimbabweans will hear her plea.

“I’m extremely passionate about sport. I have participated in workshops locally and internationally representing the females who play football. I love soccer to the extent of advocating for the girls and women this is how I’ve seen myself traveling to France for the Fifa Women’s World Cup first ever convention and to Germany for the women’s football development conference hosted by Discover Football.

“I do football development and I’m a co-founder of Happy Feet, an organization that has donated balls to clubs that are marginalized and this was a donation we got from Fifa.

“Recently I applied for a voluntary position for the World Cup and got accepted. The challenge is raising ticket money to go for the World Cup in Qatar. I’m appealing for assistance. This will help me to keep going and ultimately achieve my dreams. I also hope to find ways to establish relations and identify synergies that will best place me to also assist and volunteer in raising the Zimbabwean flag higher,” Smythe said.

Those interested in assisting Smythe can get hold of her on: +263773278255 for calls or WhatsApp +263715629645 WhatsApp.