Zimbabweans encouraged to apply for Russian scholarships

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Russian Federation has encouraged Zimbabwean students to take up scholarships in Russia as the Eastern European-Asian nation consolidates relations with the country.

Over the past decade the number of Africans studying in Russian universities have tripled from just over 10 000 to more than 30 000.

At least 1 200 Zimbabweans are studying in various Russian Universities in the fields of engineering, science, technology, medicine and economics

In a statement on X (Twitter) the Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe encouraged students in the country to take up scholarships in the Russian Federation.

“Dear young Zimbabwe and Malawi students. To your attention the information about studying in the Russian Federation on quotas at the expense of funds allocated by the Government,” read the statement.

It also shared a link https://t.co/YcJkMp6uQY which details information on how students aspiring to study in Russia can apply for Russian scholarships.

Responding to Chronicle questions, Peter the Great St. Peterburg Polytechnic University deputy head of international education officer Dr Allan Mazina said, there were vast of opportunities for African students studying in Russian universities.

He said Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Minister Valery Falkov, provided latest statistics showing that there are 34 000 African students studying in Russian universities.

Dr Mazina said the first African student to study at a Russian university was admitted in 1957 with the numbers gradually increasing.

He said in relation to his university 45 students have graduated at Peter the Great St. Peterburg Polytechnic University.

“Over the past years, citizens of 45 African countries have become graduates of our university. We will be very happy to see more and more African students at our Polytechnic University!

We are trying to facilitate the preparation of African young people for education in Russia,” he said.

