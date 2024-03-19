Zimdancehall invasion hits Bulawayo and Beitbridge

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimdancehall enthusiasts in the Matabeleland region are in for a treat this weekend as the genre’s superstars gear up for electrifying performances in Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

Silent Killer and Blot, a dynamic duo in the Zimdancehall scene, are slated to ignite the stage at the Palace Hotel on Friday and Pagomba Cafe on Saturday.

Their arrival follows hot on the heels of successful shows by Jah Master and Voltz JT at both venues last weekend.

Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, director of Palace Entertainment, urged Zimdancehall fans not to miss out on the upcoming extravaganza.

“Zimdancehall holds a special place in our hearts as one of the most beloved genres in the country. We invite the people of Bulawayo, Beitbridge, and beyond to join us in celebrating our unique Zimbabwean sound this weekend,” Gandz said. – @mthabisi_mthire