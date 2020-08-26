Zimnat offers rand denominated life cover for Zimbabweans in South Africa

DIVERSIFIED financial services company, Zimnat, has extended its arm into South Africa to enable

Zimbabweans living there to take out funeral insurance, including the cost of bringing their bodies back home should they die in that country.

Zimnat Group chief executive officer, Mustafa Sachak, said they had been moved by the plight of Zimbabweans dying in South Africa, whose families were unable to find the funds for repatriation of their bodies.

“We believe that we all deserve a decent burial, regardless of where we are. An estimate of between one and three million Zimbabweans are currently living and working in South Africa and it is our

responsibility as an organisation to make their life better through ensuring they maintain their dignity even in death,” he said.

There have been reports of some Zimbabweans smuggling bodies of their dead relatives into the country since the cost of the journey back home for burial falls beyond the reach of many. Sachak said Zimnat International Services was formed to provide affordable funeral cover to Zimbabweans living in South Africa to ensure they were brought back home with dignity in the event of death.

The cover, branded “Homecoming Plan”, pays out a lump sum upon the death of a covered member or a member of his or her family or extended family. The lump sum can be used to fund repatriation of the body and other funeral expenses to ensure the person is given a befitting send off. Both premiums and the benefit are paid in Rands. A family of six can be covered for R90 000 for just R150 per month,

meaning that each person is covered for R15 000.

There is no waiting period for accidental death while the principal member can add family members back home to the plan, which also covers COVID-19 related deaths. No medical examinations are required before taking out the cover, he said.

“The Homecoming Plan is the perfect solution for Zimbabweans looking for affordable guaranteed cover that will bring them back home with dignity,” said Sachak.

– New Ziana