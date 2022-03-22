ZimTrade connects leather sector to Dubai markets

Business Editor

ZIMBABWE’S leather is renowned for its organic, authentic and durable qualities, which are sought the world over. The leather sector offers quick wins for exports, especially to markets that have limited animal population.

Riding on this potential the country’s trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, is organising the participation of Zimbabwe at the Asia Pacific Leather Fair (APLF) scheduled to take place between 30 March and April 1, at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Five local companies have since been selected to travel and take part in the fair and will be stationed at the Zimbabwe Pavilion, where the country is participating at the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai.

“In a bid to grow the newly formed ZLC, ZimTrade saw it fit to assist them in participation at the APLF Leather Fair to showcase the collective’s products,” said ZimTrade in a latest update shared with Business Chronicle.

“The APLF leather Fair is the world’s leading leather trade show with enormous potential to expose and generate export business for Zimbabwean leather and leather products the world over.

“The 2022 edition of APLF, which is normally held in Hong Kong, will be special because it is taking place on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo, which has attracted businesspeople from all corners of the world.

“The mission seeks to establish potential buyers that can engage with the five Zimbabwean companies as well as identify the best route to market for successful penetration of the Dubai leather market.”

ZimTrade has identified the leather sector as a top priority sector in its strategy hence adoption of key interventions to develop and promote collaboration within the sector.

Following visits from Netherlands’ PUM Leather experts and upon consideration of their recommendations, a leather cluster called the Zimbabwe Leather Collective (ZLC) has been formed with the aim of standardising the production of quality leather and leather products that conform to international standards.

The aim of ZLC is to enable the leather sector to collectively market its products to different markets.

ZimTrade funded the formation and management of the cluster’s website and social media pages to help the sector market its products to international markets.

The trade agency said the five selected companies will represent the entire Zimbabwean leather sector and leads generated will be for the entire sector.

It is hoped that the participation at the APLF would also enhance value of business generated by participating companies, increase number of leads generated and increase market share of Zimbabwean leather.

ZimTrade is optimistic of the outcome of the first time ever participation at the APLF and looks to attend future fairs going forward.

Commenting, ZimTrade southern region manager, Jacqueline Nyathi, said this would be the first ever participation by Zimbabwe at the APLF, which is one of the many ways the trade promotion body tries to fulfil its mandate of growing the country’s exports.

“Other ways include market surveys, market pointers, trade outward, inward trade missions and capacity building programmes that seek to equip exporters with the adequate skill and know-how of exporting,” she said.

ZimTrade has said it is committed to assisting exporters to meet the target of US$7 billion exports by 2023 as set by President Mnangagwa.