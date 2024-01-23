ZimTrade’s Eagles Nest calls for youth entrepreneurs to join fourth season for mentorship, funding, and global business opportunities

ZIMTRADE, the national trade development and promotion body, is inviting young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 to register for the fourth season of Eagles Nest, an incubator programme designed to empower youth-owned businesses for international exports.

The programme offers mentorship, training from industry experts, access to funding, and market linkages to facilitate global business expansion.

By nurturing sustainable export enterprises among the youth, Eagles Nest aims to ensure future trade success for Zimbabwe while promoting inclusivity and economic participation among marginalised groups. Applications for the programme close on 31 March 2024, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to propel their businesses to new heights in the international market.

The Eagles’ Nest programme was launched in 2020 to inculcate an export culture among youth enterprises in Zimbabwe.

Development of the programme was premised on the understanding that meaningful trade and economic development require specific approaches to include marginalised groups, particularly young people.

The initiative also anchors on the recognition by the National Youth Policy that the participation of young people in economic activities provides sustenance and sustainable livelihood to the majority of them.

Eagle’s Nest programme, now in its fourth year, bridges the knowledge gap by bringing together different stakeholders to support and nurture youth businesses across Zimbabwe into viable export-ready companies.

“ZimTrade’s World Trade Promotion Organisations (WTPO) Award-Winning youth export incubator programme is back for Season 4, and it’s your chance to get expert mentorship and training from industry gurus, access funding and market linkages to scale your business globally and win recognition and prizes for your innovative export ideas. Your business is ready to take flight, and the Eagle’s Nest is your launchpad! Don’t miss this opportunity to accelerate your business growth and break into international markets,” reads an update from ZimTrade.

According to ZimTrade, the programme recognises any youth entrepreneur who is producing something, be it agriculture, manufacturing or any service provider.

