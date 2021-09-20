ZITF: Exhibitors get ready for the biggest trade show in Zimbabwe

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo is a hive of activity today as exhibitors at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) make final touches on their stands in preparation for commencement of business engagement starting tomorrow.

Business Chronicle visited the venue this morning and some of the local direct exhibitors could be seen busy erecting their stands. Others were still trickling into the giant exhibition facility with trucks loaded with exhibition material.

The 2021 ZITF runs under the theme, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities” and will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa on Thursday.

@okazunga