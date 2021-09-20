JUST IN: Prophet arrested for rape after victim discovered that the assault left her pregnant

Midlands Bureau Chief

A 34-year-old self-styled Gweru prophet has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 21-year-old female congregant on the pretence of cleansing her of menstrual pains.

Shepherd Mbwazvo (34), of Ascot suburb in Gweru appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Ms Sithabile Zungula, facing one count of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 6.

It is the State case that sometime in April, the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) allegedly approached Mbwazvo telling him that she was suffering from serious period pains.

The State heard that Mbwazvo allegedly took the complainant to Dunraven Falls in Boterekwa, Shurugwi where the cleansing was supposed to take place.

Mbwazvo allegedly took the complainant, who is also from Gweru, to a secluded place for cleansing purposes.

The court heard that Mbwazvo allegedly ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and lie on her back on the ground to enable him to apply some medicine on her private parts.

The court heard that the complainant complied and the accused allegedly applied an unknown substance on her private parts.

In the process, Mbwazvo allegedly raped the complainant on the pretence that he was pushing the unknown medicine into her private parts.

The complainant, the court heard, didn’t tell anyone about what happened until she discovered that she was pregnant.

A report was made to the police leading to Mbwazvo’s arrest.

In an unrelated incident, a former Midlands State University (MSU) philosophy lecturer, Mr Ishmael Jeko, was allegedly found dead in his house in Gweru on Friday.

Mr Jeko was recently fired from work and is suspected to have died from stress.

MSU Director of Information Mrs Mirirai Mawere confirmed the passing on of Mr Jeko.