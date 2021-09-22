ZITF proves industry wants to get back to business

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

AT the ZITF yesterday, the vibe was good, the feeling was positive and it was evident that business really wants to get back to business.

It was a different ZITF this year as the grip of Covid-19 was felt, by not only business but also exhibitors as social distancing, wearing of face masks, vaccination, sanitisation and vaccination cards were the order of the day.

The annual showcase was finally held in Bulawayo after being postponed a number of times this year. Last year the showcase did not take place as it was cancelled due to the threat posed by the pandemic.

Starting yesterday, the new normal for this year’s ZITF is getting to the gates and being told that one has to produce a vaccination card, or PCR test results, properly wearing a face mask then, one is granted entry. At all entry points into the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre, there are machines to sanitise and at the same time take temperature. Not all the gates at the ZITF are for both entry and exit.

ZITF details occasionally remind people to maintain social distance and properly wear face masks before entering.

Before entering the exhibition centre, one is sanitised again and their tags are scanned then they enter, heading to their intended destination.

Again, there is another series of sanitising at the entrances of the halls. Inside stands, social distancing is enforced as each exhibitor is careful not to be too close and some have to shout so that they are audible through their face masks.

Others when giving out their brochures, sanitise them and also their hands and the visitors’ too. Most, if not all exhibitors, have hand sanitisers at their stands for their use and also for visitors.

Most companies were using digital technology to exhibit some of their products under the new normal. Others are offering free Covid-19 testing for exhibitors and perhaps for the public when it opens up for them on Friday.

There are companies showcasing personal protective equipment, face masks, sanitisers and the like.

Covid-19 affected a lot of businesses and even foreign exhibitors have had to bear the brunt.

Some like the Kenya Embassy had to think outside the box and had to represent companies from their country at the ZITF.

According to the Head of Chancery, Mr Lazarus Muganda, Covid-19 affected many businesses from the east African country.

“Covid has affected business in a very big way. We would have loved to come with many Kenyan exhibitors and traders, to showcase so many other products.

But because of Covid they could not. And having planned that ZITF was to be held in July, it was postponed to August and it was postponed. It affected the planning and we are thankful that things are opening up and trade and business can continue,” said Mr Muganda.

“We have come to ZITF to showcase Kenya and exhibit a number of products that Kenya exports and showcase the services. We are focusing on promoting economic cooperation, international trade and investment which is a key thing in terms of trade among Africans.”

The ZITF board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo was also doing rounds and during a brief interview said they were excited that the business showcase had kicked off.

“It started, we are present, exhibitors are here, the vibe is good, the feeling is positive and I think business really wants to get back to business and that’s the feeling,” said Mr Moyo. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi