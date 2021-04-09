Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new Asterix and Obelix film

09 Apr, 2021 - 10:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new Asterix and Obelix film

The Chronicle

He has already sampled the life of a singer at Italy’s Sanremo music festival, and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will now turn his hand to acting after being cast in a new Asterix and Obelix film.

Reports that the Swede would take a role in ‘Asterix and Obelix: The Silk Road’ appeared to be confirmed when Ibrahimovic posted a picture saying ‘Antivirus’ on his Instagram page, the name of the character he will play.

The 39-year-old appeared at Italy’s Sanremo festival in March, where he sang a duet with Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and said he would like to try acting.

But the news that he would be cast in the Asterix film, directed by Guillaume Canet and scheduled for release in 2022, came as a surprise.

The striker is Milan’s top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions this season and he is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign. – Reuters

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting