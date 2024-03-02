Zvishavane hosts national tug of war tournament

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

MORE than 20 tug of war teams from across the country are converged at Gesham Primary School in Zvishavane for a national tournament.

The one day tournament is meant to raise funds to be used for preparation for the Africa Championships to be hosted by Zimbabwe.

The African tournament is slated for Victoria Falls from 20 to 22 June.

The national tournament is also serving as a memorial for the ZITWF late president Mr Gilbert Madziwa who died in December after a short illness.