103-year-old granny shares secret to long life

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

AT 103, Gogo MaNgwenya is a fountain of knowledge. She is still going strong considering her age; moving around with her walking stick, without the aid of another person.

Last week on Saturday afternoon, a belated birthday party was held for her at her late son’s home in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb. Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life.

Born at Empandeni to Macansi Dube and Zvabamwe Ngwenya on 14 June, 1914, she shared her secret to a long life with The Chronicle.

“It is in the food that I ate when I was still a little girl. I survived on a diet of wholesome food and only that diet. I did not eat much of the processed foods that are available now. I ate wild fruits, sorghum, millet, okra, pumpkins, melons, peanut butter and a lot of other food. We drank a lot of traditional brewed beer. I was very active and did not spend the day lazing around or watching television,” she said.

Gogo advised people who wish to live long to avoid processed foods and to maintain an active lifestyle.

She said her family moved from her area of birth to Hobodo in Mangwe District after being displaced by the colonial regime to pave way for the establishment of Empandeni Catholic Mission.

Gogo MaNgwenya said she never went to school but would herd her father’s cattle while the boys went to school. Her father believed that it was a waste of resources to send the girl child to school as she would be married and be taken care of by her husband.

“I never went to school neither did any of my sisters. Our father used to send only our brothers as it was a common belief then that girls will be married off and taken care of by their husbands,’ said Gogo MaNgwenya.

The youngest in her family, she is the only surviving child from her mother and father’s children, but there is one surviving sibling her father had with another woman.

Her father had four wives.

Gogo MaNgwenya said she was married to Zvamuno Moyo in 1945 and her husband died in 1983.

They had eight children; five of them are now late.

She has 44 grandchildren and 82 great grandchildren.

Her birthday party was organised by her grandchildren Mr and Mrs Hezekiel and Promise Khumalo, with her other grandchildren and family members contributing.

The pastor who spoke at the birthday party advised youths to learn from the elderly so as to live longer.

“It is very painful that nowadays we bury very young people. It sometimes inevitable, however, many a times it is because of the choices that some young people make in life that cut their lives short.”

“We are blessed to have Gogo amongst us here today at 103. For some of us, it is the first time to see a centenarian. I urge all young people to take a leaf from all the old people in this place. Take wise counsel, take part in a personal lifestyle audit. What do you think about your life? Will you get to a 100?” asked the pastor. — @andile_tshuma