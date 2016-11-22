3 arrests in fake suicide. . . In-laws suspected to have caused ‘jolly’ man’s death

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

THE case of a man who allegedly committed suicide in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb has taken a new twist after police arrested three of his in-laws suspected to have caused his death.

Ngqabutho Ncube (25) of Njube suburb was found hanging from a tree at a bus stop on November 10.

A picture of the body went viral on social media.

Ncube’s mother Mrs Caroline Ncube (40) yesterday told The Chronicle that her in-laws assaulted her son and hanged his body from the tree.

She said last week, police arrested two women and a man who were her son’s in-laws.

“My son was a God-fearing man. He loved church. He was very close to Reverend Paul Damasane as he was also his driver. No matter how tough things could be, I doubt he would ever consider taking his own life,” said Mrs Ncube.

She said her son had a misunderstanding with his wife a day before he was found dead.

Mrs Ncube claimed his wife’s aunts assaulted him.

“My son was assaulted by his wife’s aunts. How can a mother-in-law beat up her own son-in-law? They know better what happened to my son,” she said.

“Even the statements that they gave to the police do not tally. They have robbed me of my first born and breadwinner. As a family we were all looking up to him as the eldest for our sustenance. I hope the Nkulumane homicide police will bring to book whoever did this to my child. Only then will we find peace.”

Mrs Ncube said her family got to know of Ngqabutho’s death from someone in South Africa who told a family member in Kezi after seeing an image of Ncube hanging from a tree on a social media platform. She said her family was angry because Ngqabutho’s wife, only identified as NaLily, went to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) to identify Ncube’s body accompanied by her aunts and brothers who allegedly assaulted him prior to his death.

Mrs Ncube said her son’s body had multiple injuries and bruises and had bled profusely through the ear.

NaLily could not be reached on her mobile phone for comment yesterday.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was yet to receive information about the arrests.

“We have not heard that. If there are new developments, I’ll contact Nkulumane CID and from then, I’ll be in a better position to comment,” he said.

A day before his death, some sources said they saw Ngqabutho braaiing meat in Emganwini.

“The last time we saw this guy, he was at the shops just having a good time. He was buying some meat to braai. I wonder what happened next. It was very shocking to see a man hanging from a tree, someone whom you had seen having a good time just the previous day,” said Ms Lucy Nkomo, a resident who is a student at a local university.

@andile_tshuma.