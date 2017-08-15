Akbay eyes ZDF Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS should expect a tough game against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Select who they face off in a Defence Forces’ Day celebratory match set for today at the National Sports Stadium, Harare.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni who has been assigned to lead the ZDF Select side said his charges are ready to gun down Highlanders, adding that soccer enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Just like Highlanders who took along their first team side, Chikuni said they have assembled a strong team that will give Bosso a good run for their money.

“We’ve been working on coming up with the best combinations during the short period we’ve had with the players drawn mainly from Chapungu and Black Rhinos. We have also been motivating the guys ahead of the tie, trying to make them understand the importance of winning this game.

“As a ZDF Select, we have to defend the cup and it won’t be an easy walk in the park because Highlanders are a powerhouse. We are hoping that the players will draw inspiration from playing against a big side like Highlanders.

“Those who won’t make it to the National Sports stadium may watch action live on television and as ZDF Select we promise a good game of football,” said Chikuni.

Veteran Black Rhinos defender Brighton Chandisaita and seasoned striker Phillip Marufu of Chapungu will lead the ZDF Select.

Some of the players that have been called up for the game from Chapungu and Black Rhinos include goalkeepers Roy Mazingi and Herbert Rusawo, defenders Blessing Zabula, Blessing Mbavarira as well as Bruce Homora.

Milton Kureva, Maxwell Mavhuto, Lot Chiwunga and Allan Tavarwisa are some of the players that will fly the ZDF flag against Bosso.

Highlanders who reserved the senior team for today’s match, sending their developmental side Bosso 90 to play yesterday’s Heroes Cup encounter against Dynamos are expected to give a good fight against the army select.

Bosso 90 beat Dynamos 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, a result that will put Highlanders coach Erol Akbay and his lads under the spotlight this afternoon.

Highlanders who are without injured duo of Honest Moyo and Allen Gahadzikwa will bank on seasoned goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, the defending quartet of Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Benson Phiri and Bukhosi Ncube.

Midfielders likely to start are Erick Mudzingwa, Tendai Ngulube, King Nadolo, Simon Munawa with Godfrey Makaruse, Ralph Matema leading Highlanders’ attack.

Pint-sized forward Ray Lunga and Nhlanhla Ndlovu will provide cover for Bosso strikers.

