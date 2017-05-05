Akbay feeling heat

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS might be sitting at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table, but coach Erol Akbay is having sleepless nights.

The Dutchman revealed at the club’s weekly press conference yesterday that he was feeling the heat of leading the technical team of the country’s oldest club.

Highlanders sit on 12 points from five matches, two points clear of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have played a game more.

“At Highlanders every week there’s pressure. Everyone expects you to win because you are a big club and that puts pressure. My players understand the pressure we face week in week out and that’s why we try to win every game, but it’s not easy as we have to work hard.

“As it is, we’re at the top and I’ll be lying if I say I don’t feel the pressure. I feel it (pressure) and we’ve to make this positive pressure, work on playing good football and do well,” said Akbay.

The Dutchman is in the last season of his two-year contract and is hard-pressed to deliver the league title that Bosso last laid their hands on in 2006 under then coach Methembe Ndlovu.

Last season Akbay led Bosso to a third place finish, giving hope to Bosso fans that 2017 could be the Bulawayo giants’ year.

However, the road to the championship won’t be easy, as there are other coaches that are under pressure to win the coveted PSL title as well.

Although most gaffers and the clubs are coy on declaring their championship aspirations, some teams and coaches hard pressed to deliver include Lloyd Chitembwe from champions Caps United, last season’s runners-up FC Platinum coached by Norman Mapeza. Tonderai Ndiraya of Ngezi Platinum Stars, whose side took part in the Caf Confederations Cup, 2015 champions Chicken Inn, who are under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo, Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba as well as Lloyd Mutasa and Dynamos are all drooling for the title.

To remain on course for the championship, Akbay, who chooses to be diplomatic whenever asked about the title race, needs to avoid dropping points willy-nilly.

Highlanders also need to beat fellow title contenders to enhance their chances of winning the league.

“What is important for us is to play good football and win our games,” said Akbay.

His side received a rude awakening in Week Two, going down 0-1 to Shabanie Mine at home having started their season with a 2-0 win over Bulawayo City.

Since losing to Shabanie Mine, Highlanders have gone on to register victories against ZPC Kariba (3-2), Tsholotsho FC (2-1) and last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum.

Still on the positive, Highlanders have managed to bag 12 points, up from 10 they had at this point of the season in 2016.

Tomorrow Highlanders take on Chapungu in Gweru, a side which gave them a hard time in their last meeting at Ascot Stadium where the Bulawayo giants needed a late goal from Prince Dube to collect maximum points.

Dube has been in fine form for Highlanders, scoring three of the club’s eight goals and his partnership with Rodrick Mutuma, who broke his duck when Bosso beat Tsholotsho FC 2-1 in Beitbridge, will be trusted to unlock Chapungu’s defence.

However, tomorrow’s game will not be a walk in the park, as Chapungu are still searching for their first victory of the season and go into the match smarting from a 4-0 loss to Caps United.

PSL Match Day Seven Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho FC v Harare City (Dulivhadzimo), Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Yadah FC (Luveve)

Sunday: Chicken Inn v How Mine (Luveve), FC Platinum v Hwange (Maglas), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo)

— @ZililoR