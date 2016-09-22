Akbay guns for 3 points. . . Bosso take on Harare City

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

HIGHLANDERS coach Elroy Akbay has declared war on Harare City when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro this afternoon.

Akbay believes collecting maximum points away to Harare City will boost his player’s confidence as well as enhance their chances of clinching the championship in his first year in charge of the Bulawayo giants.

Highlanders are third on the championship race and will have an advantage of remaining in the race where they are left with CAPS United and FC Platinum.

Bosso are confident after they managed to eliminate Mutare City who had earlier collect four points from them in the league in the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.

Akbay said they will take the game as a cup final as they cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the race and are aiming at nothing short of three points.

“The match is very crucial for us as we need to maintain our winning form so that we grow much more confident.

“The good thing is we have a health squad, everyone is ready for selection and we have been playing good football so I don’t see anything stopping us.

“We will treat them with respect but, we will not give away three point easily, we want to remain in the race and I believe we need to do just that.

“They are a good side but we have been working hard for the past two weeks especially for the league matches,” said Akbay.

Highlanders’ fine run begun some four matches ago when they last tasted defeat at the hands of ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Bosso’s fine run started in week 20 when they won 2-0 against neighbours How Mine before posting a 2-1 victory over Border Strikers and their confidence increased when they beat bitter rivals Dynamos by an identical 2-1 at Barbourfileds. They went on to progress in the Chibuku Supper Cup where they beat Mutare City for the first time this season.

Harare City on the other hand need redemption after they were defeated by Chapungu in their last League match at Ascot.

A 4-0 drubbing of Border Strikers in the Chibuku Super Cup may, however, come as a morale booster for Moses Chunga’s side. The Sunshine Boys are without several players and will have to shift to rookie players in a makeshift team.

Chunga will miss the services of Martin Vengesai and Farai Madhanhanga through suspension while Tanaka Ruzvidzo, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, Crispen Dickson and Arnold Chivheya are all out injured.