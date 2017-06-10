Akbay rallies Warriors

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

“DON’T fight, play football”, this is the message that Highlanders coach Erol Akbay has for the Warriors ahead of tomorrow’s Group G 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium.

The Dutch expatriate warned Warriors against taking a physical approach to the game and believes that Zimbabwe can overpower the Lone Stars if they “play good football” that they are accustomed to.

Zimbabwe are in Group G alongside Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville, who play their opener today. This means that by the time the Warriors take to the field tomorrow they will be knowing their target and will be hoping for a perfect start.

Akbay said: “What I know is that physically the Liberians are strong. Having watched Zimbabwe’s Afcon 2017 games, I think they play good football and have a good chance of winning on Sunday. They can win the game if they don’t go for a fight. What I mean is that they mustn’t be physical because if they do so the Liberians are much more physical and they will be playing right into their hands.

“Most of the Zimbabwean players are small guys and if you are going to play football against the big guys, you have to make sure that you play your own good football and stick to your game plan. If the Zimbabweans play good football, I think the Warriors have a good chance against Liberia.”

The Warriors will bank on history to win this game having comfortably beaten Liberia 3-0 the last time the two sides met in a 2010 Afcon qualifier played at the National Sports Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Khama Billiat who misses tomorrow’s tie because of an injury, Willard Katsande who captained Warriors at the 2017 Afcon finals and Ovidy Karuru scored Zimbabwe’s goals then.

The Warriors then went to force a 1-1 draw in Monrovia in the return match, with Musona scoring his first national team goal.

Going into tomorrow’s encounter, only eight players from the Warriors squad training for tomorrow’s game were in Gabon for the 2017 Afcon finals.

Supersport United’s left back Onismor Bhasera, Chicken Inn’s defender Teenage Hadebe, Golden Arrows duo of Kuda Mahachi and Danny Phiri, Netherlands based Marvelous Nakamba, striking trio of Orlando Pirates’ Tendai Ndoro, Evans Rusike who turns out for Maritzburg United and Belgium base Knowledge Musona are the only players in the squad who were at the Gabon 2017 Afcon.

The goalkeepers fighting to be in the starting line-up are Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda, reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari and Polokwane City’s George Chigova.

Coach Norman Mapeza recalled into the national team fold Ngezi Platinum Stars defenders Patson Jaure and Qadr Amin, Dynamos’ Lincolyn Zvasiya and Erick Chipeta of Ajax Cape Town.

Forgotten midfielders Karuru and Thabani Kamusoko who turns out for Tanzania’s giants Young Africans as well as Caps United pair of Devon Chafa and Ronald Chitiyo are also part of the line up.

Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube is competing for a place in the final 18 against Ndoro, Musona and Rusike.

Warriors’ squad



Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), George Chigova (Polokwane)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Caps United), Partson Jaure, Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum), Onesimo Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Erick Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos), Lincolyn Zvasiya (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (Caps United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi ( Golden Arrows) Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns) Marvelous Nakamba (Vittese), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United)

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona ( KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders)

Group G fixtures

Today: DRC v Congo (Stade des Martrys)

Tomorrow: Zimbabwe v Liberia (National Sports Stadium)

March 23, 2018: Congo v Zimbabwe, Liberia v DRC

September 5, 2018: DRC v Zimbabwe, Congo v Liberia

September 9, 2018: Zimbabwe v DRC, Liberia v Congo

October 12, 2018: Congo v DRC, Liberia v Zimbabwe

November 9, 2018: Zimbabwe v Congo, DRC v Liberia.

