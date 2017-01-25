Akbay still has contract with Bosso: Agent

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Erol Akbay’s agent Denford Mutashu yesterday moved to quash rumours circulating on social media that the Dutchman will not be returning to Bosso from his pre-season holiday.

Mutashu said Akbay, who is on holiday in the Netherlands, is staying put at Highlanders and would be in Bulawayo next week.

He revealed that Akbay had turned down lucrative offers from local and foreign teams to see his contract through at Highlanders.

“Akbay is contracted to Highlanders and his contract expires on December 31, 2017. He is looking forward to the 2017 season and has indicated that he wants to continue from where he left last season. There is no grain of truth in that he wants out of Highlanders because he is happy at the club. The fans, players and the executive have made his stay hospitable and there’s no way that he can leave,” said Mutashu.

“Obviously because of Akbay’s ability to make Highlanders a formidable side with average players last season, there was interest from a number of clubs in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania, but we had to turn them down.

“Akbay wants to repay the faith Highlanders had in him when they gave him a platform to prove his worth for the first time in Africa. The bottom line is he wants to stay at Highlanders unless there is a consensus to part ways.

“The only thing that bothered him last year was that he faced difficulties in sending money to his family back home, otherwise he had no problems at Bosso,” he said.

The Bosso gaffer’s agent declined to reveal which local clubs were interested in the services of Akbay, but Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that Triangle United are keen on engaging the Dutchman.

Triangle United, who are backed by sugar company Tongaat Hulett, are looking for a coach to replace David Mandigora, whose contract expired in December.

With Akbay affirming his allegiance to Highlanders, it means Triangle may have to look elsewhere.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Emmet Ndlovu reiterated Mutashu’s sentiments that Akbay is staying put at Bosso.

“As far as we are concerned, Akbay is coming back to Highlanders as we booked him a return flight ticket when he left for his holiday.

“We’re expecting him to arrive in Bulawayo on February 3 to take over the pre-season training. Before leaving for the Netherlands, he left a training programme with his assistants, which they’re following,” said Ndlovu.

Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu has been conducting Bosso’s pre-season training in the absence of Akbay and assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri who is attending a Caf A coaching clinic in Harare.

