All set for Gwanda rally

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF continues flexing its mobilisation muscle with President Mugabe tomorrow visiting Matabeleland South province for his sixth meeting with the youths.

The rally will be held at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

The youths in Gwanda will today have a clean-up campaign in the morning followed by a procession and carnival in the afternoon ahead of the crunch rally.

President Mugabe has addressed highly subscribed youths rallies in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces.

The sixth province, Matabeleland South is targeting to mobilise 35 000 party supporters to attend the rally.

The meetings are being organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League led by Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga.

Cde Chipanga yesterday said all was in place for the event.

“Preparations have been done and we had an assessment meeting yesterday (Wednesday) with the provincial preparatory committee,” he said.

“The meeting was well attended by the party leadership in the province and both wings of the party were represented. They had some minor logistical challenges of which from the headquarters level, the party assisted them with tents, 10 000 T-shirts have been sourced and 10 000 litres of fuel have been availed to the province. We expect nothing short of another highly subscribed rally as we continue showing the opposition parties that Zanu-PF is here to stay.”

On the mobilisation of party supporters, Cde Chipanga said: “We expect the province to do its part. The provincial leadership knows its districts and what is expected of them.”

Matabeleland South has seven administrative districts, while Zanu-PF has 168 party districts nationwide.

Cde Chipanga said party members should maintain discipline as exhibited in the past rallies.

“These interface rallies are meant for the President whom we are affording the opportunity to meet his children together with the First Lady (Dr Grace Mugabe),” he said.

“We are not assembling these youths for anyone else except the President. Senior leaders of the party are invited to the rally but they will not play significant roles because these are youths-led programmes. We also want to thank the party leadership for assisting our youths as far as resource mobilisation is concerned.”

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South youth chairperson, Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi, said the province was ready to roar.

“Logistically, we are through,” he said.

“The only problem was accommodation since Gwanda is a small town but we have resolved to have some delegates sleeping in Bulawayo. We have lined up a number of activities for tomorrow (today) to show the people that President is on his way. We are going to have a procession, carnival and clean-up campaign. This is a historic event and we have put our best.”

Cde Phuthi reiterated that no one would be forced to attend the rally.

Zanu-PF controls Matabeleland South province having won all the 13 seats in the 2013 harmonised elections.

Some of the seats reclaimed in 2013 had been in the hands of MDC since 2000.

Zanu-PF is using the interface rallies to urge its members to register for harmonised elections slated for next year.

The engagements are expected to run until October when he would have visited all the 10 provinces.