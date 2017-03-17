Amagugu holds traditional food, beverage expo

Showbiz Reporter

AMAGUGU Heritage Centre in Matobo district will hold the Traditional Food and Beverages Expo, where more than 20 women will share traditional recipes.

The event, which is the second edition of the expo, will be held on April 8 at the heritage site.

Dishes such as Umfahla, Isitshwala senyawuthi, amasi, idelele, amahewu and umqombothi will be on offer according to organiser of the event Butholezwe Nyathi.

Interactive entertainment has also been arranged which involves a mountain top drumming session by Drums of Peace. “April and May are the harvest months hence the decision to hold the expo in April which will also be part of celebrating the expected bumper harvest this cropping season,” said Nyathi.

He said women were raring to showcase various traditional dishes during the expo. Nyathi said women will be afforded an opportunity to exhibit their produce during the expo. On display will be watermelons, pumpkins, maize, sorghum and millet.