American volunteer doctors help 600 Tsholotsho villagers

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 600 villagers in Tsholotsho have received free diagnosis and treatment for various ailments from a group of doctors and nurses from a church in America.

The programme was organised by Tsholotsho South Member of Parliament Cde Zenzo Mpofu. The medical practitioners are from the Hope NYC church, and are being led by Bishop Curtis Ramkhelawan.

Bishop Ramkhelawan said they held a three day treatment programme for villagers since Saturday.

Two doctors and nine nurses make up the American team.

They partnered with Tsholotsho District Medical officer, Dr Ntombiyakogasa Sithole and nine nurses from the district hospital to serve the Mbalibali community in Tsholotsho South.

“This type of mission is a first in our church. We chose Mbalibali village in Zimbabwe, Africa, by the grace of the Lord.

“We feel proud and it melts our hearts to see the way the people are appreciating our services. We attend to older citizens first so that they return to their homes and get rest. Once diagnosed, we are providing them with all the prescribed medication. It is shocking to discover how people are suffering but seated at home and doing nothing about their health,” said Bishop Ramkhelawan.

He said serious cases were being referred to Tsholotsho district hospital for further management.

“We also prayed for our patients and advised them on how to manage their ailments. Doing this for people was one of our mandates and we are happy to have accomplished it. We have, through the MP Sibanda, asked for a piece of land to build them a clinic because their nearest one is quite a distance. We want to quickly come back and build these people a clinic,” he said.

Council of Bishops in Africa, Bishop John Carter said it was time he paid back to the Tsholotsho community which raised him.

“I grew up here. While in New York I partnered with this church and ensured that such a moment comes to reality. We are touched by the way villagers have embraced the services. They came in hundreds and I must say this group worked their hearts out to fully serve all those who came,” he said.

Cde Sibanda said he was grateful to the American group.

“Everyone embraced the opportunity and many have benefitted. We thank our son Bishop Carter who has linked us with these people, choosing our community to be a first to benefit.

“My community has a clinic which is too far for many. I’m glad service has come to their door step and yes they utilised the opportunity,” he said.