Ammara teams up with SA artistes on new song

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WHEN an award winning producer – Mobi Dixon -mixes South African house, afro pop and Mas’kandi, one can only expect magic from the studio.

And this was the result after Zimbabwe’s Ammara Brown teamed up with South Africa’s Zinhle Ngidi of the Shumaya fame and Sizwe Ngubane to produce a tribal house track – Owami at eTV’s Coke Studio.

Owami, which was released on eTV, has been uploaded on YouTube where it has garnered more than 7 000 views.

Ngidi starts the song with her sultry harmonious voice. Ngubane’s silky voice comes in on the chorus with a Mas’kandi touch.

Ammara brings the Zimbabwean touch with her cheeky, alluring voice.

The love song with a heavy Mas’kandi base guitar, fast paced beat of SA house and a distinct sprinkling of the mbira has been described by listeners as a sublime piece of art, mature and pulsating.

“It has subliminal potent and makes even those not-so-fond of house music dance, albeit unwillingly,” said one listener.

Some said when they first heard the song, they felt like the orchestra was playing from within them and the music was dancing underneath their skin.